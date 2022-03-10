Gas price averages in SWOK: March 10
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:52 PM CST
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas prices are rising across the nation.
Here is a look at the current gas prices across southwest Oklahoma according to AAA Oklahoma.
|County
|Average Gas Price
|Beckham County
|$3.82
|Caddo County
|$3.85
|Comanche County
|$3.88
|Cotton County
|$3.76
|Grady County
|$3.88
|Greer County
|$4.05
|Harmon County
|$4.05
|Jackson County
|$3.90
|Jefferson County
|$3.98
|Kiowa County
|$3.73
|Stephens County
|$3.93
|Tillman County
|$3.73
|Washita County
|$3.82
The ten lowest gas prices in Lawton currently can be found here.
Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.