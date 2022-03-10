Gas price averages in SWOK: March 10

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas prices are rising across the nation.

Here is a look at the current gas prices across southwest Oklahoma according to AAA Oklahoma.

County Average Gas Price Beckham County $3.82 Caddo County $3.85 Comanche County $3.88 Cotton County $3.76 Grady County $3.88 Greer County $4.05 Harmon County $4.05 Jackson County $3.90 Jefferson County $3.98 Kiowa County $3.73 Stephens County $3.93 Tillman County $3.73 Washita County $3.82

The ten lowest gas prices in Lawton currently can be found here.

