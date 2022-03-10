Expert Connections
Geronimo residents face change in trash pick up

Geronimo residents face a new trash pick up service.
By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST
GERONIMO, Okla. (KSWO) - Geronimo residents will have a new trash drop off location for the rest of the week, after both city trash trucks were put on uncommission.

Starting Thursday, March 10, and lasting until at least Friday, people are directed to drop off their household trash at the roll-off dumpster at City Hall.

Anyone caught dumping anything other than household trash will face a fine.

In a Facebook post, Geronimo city officials said the trash bill will be discussed during the upcoming council meeting, as well as a solution to the problem.

