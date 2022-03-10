Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Mummified body found inside wall of California convention center

Construction crews found a body inside the wall of a convention center in California. (Credit: KGO via CNN Newsource)
By KGO Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:39 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) - A mummified body, appearing to be a male, was found by a construction crew doing renovation work at the Kaiser Convention Center in Oakland, California, on Wednesday.

“I was shocked. The mummified remains startled me,” Dorothy Lazard, former head librarian of the Oakland History Center, said.

The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office says mummied remains means that the body was preserved within the wall where it was found.

Investigators are working at identifying the body with DNA and dental records, and say there is hope that the hands of that body were preserved enough so they can be hydrated and fingerprints can be taken.

“Whoever that is, I hope their spirit is in a good place,” Cynthia Obleton, an instructor at Laney College, said.

It is unclear which wall the body was found in, but the convention center was built as the Oakland Municipal Auditorium and has a long history of popular events.

Lazard actually graduated high school in that building.

“James Brown performed there. The Grateful Dead performed there over 50 times. Elvis performed there. There were political lectures,” she said.

The convention center was being renovated for use as a multi-purpose space to be used by artists and others in office settings.

Now, there are questions on whose body was found there, how it got there, when it got there and what exactly went wrong.

“It’s definitely alarming. I hope they can identify at least who was in that wall, who that person was and hopefully, notify their family, but that’s pretty scary stuff,” Oakland resident Nnamdi Ihenetu said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink
Lawton Police responded to a crash involving a school bus at 67th and Compass Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE: No injuries after crash involving school bus
The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Lawton Police identify victim, suspect in Tuesday night homicide
Man arrested for murder in Lawton

Latest News

First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker gives insight to the importance of weather balloons.
Importance of weather balloons for severe weather forecast
An explosion is seen in an apartment building after a Russian army tank fires in Mariupol,...
Russian warplanes, artillery widen attack on Ukraine, hit industrial hub
FILE - Texas Gov. Greg Abbott makes a campaign stop in Wichita Falls, Texas. A Texas judge is...
Texas judge blocks investigations of trans youth parents
The ruling by the all-Republican court is the latest defeat for Texas abortion providers, which...
Texas clinics’ lawsuit over abortion ban ‘effectively over’
FILE - This undated selfie photo provided by family members Don Bryant and Paula Bryant shows...
Ohio officer cleared in shooting of teenager Ma’Khia Bryant