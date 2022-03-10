OBI seeking blood donations ahead of spring break

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Blood Institute is asking for donors to give ahead of spring break.

On Thursday, March 10 and Friday, March 11, donors who give at any OBI donor center will get a free camp chair or a redbud tree seedling or packet of seeds to plant this spring. Donors will also get a free t-shirt and choice of one free admission to the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum or the Oklahoma City Zoo.

OBI officials said they have recently had setbacks due to winter weather and are experiencing below average blood collections in 2022, while the demand for blood is above average.

If you want to donate in Oklahoma, here is a list of donor center locations:

Ada, 1930 Stonecipher Blvd.

Ardmore, 2235 Merrick Dr.

Edmond, 13431 N. Broadway Ext. Suite 101 (temporary location)

Enid, 301 E. Cherokee

Lawton, 211 SW A. Ave.

Norman, 1004 24th Ave. NW

Oklahoma City (Central), 901 N. Lincoln Blvd.

Oklahoma City (North), 5105 N. Portland

Tulsa, 4601 E. 81st St.

