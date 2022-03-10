Texomans affected by rising gas prices, CU professor weighs in

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - We’re all well aware of the rising prices, with Texomans paying over $4 a gallon for fuel.

We set out to find when those prices will stabilize.

Prices at the pump are skyrocketing due to the ongoing conflict in Europe. It’s hurting the pockets of many Texomans, leaving some to even look for alternate transportation options.

We took to Facebook asking viewers what kind of impact these prices are having on them and their families.

Many said it’s overwhelming.

One man who commutes from Duncan to Fort Sill said he’s now looking a motorcycle or scooter to avoid the gas prices.

Another said her fiancé drives from Waurika to Ardmore for work, and he’s considering creating a car pool group to pay for fuel.

According to Dr. Syed Ahmed of Cameron University, the cost of gas was already set to rise because of inflation following COVID, but then the Russian invasion of Ukraine hiked prices up even further.

“Lots of things are at stake,” Ahmed said. “The world economy coming out of such a deadly pandemic is already suffering, so added to this, the new shock, will again cause terrible for the whole economy.”

Ahmed said any uncertainty about the future leads to an increase in demand.

“The oil price itself will upset all the gains that we have made in the economy, so government has to be very careful about how to track the price and how we can take preemptive steps to control a big increase in the price of oil,” Ahmed said.

Joe Sullivan is a Lawton farmer who said it’s already hurting his industry.

“This tractor behind me, it holds about 150 gallons and then we have other tractors that hold 300 gallons and every time you fill those up, what, 300 times four something a gallon? That $1200 a shot and that’ll last about a day,” Sullivan said.

He’s concerned it will ultimately bring production down and raise prices at the grocery store.

“People that feed the beef out, they use corn and so the price of dairy, price of the cows. I don’t know if it’ll go off that much, but I’m afraid that it will,” Sullivan said. “That and then the price to the consumer is going to be higher in the stores.”

The U.S. government is already trying to lessen dependence on Russian oil with President Biden’s recent ban.

And Ahmed believes that’s how we can get back to stabilized prices by summer.

“This crisis itself will lead to some opportunities for the economy to get even stronger and more robust over the long term,” Ahmed said. “Yes, in the short term we suffer, but in the long term, I believe that it will be okay.”

A Texoma man sayid his solution to avoiding high gas prices is investing in an electric car.

Terry Bryant loves the Chevy Bolt he bought last May and wants to encourage other to look into buying one.

According to Bryant, it only costs him about $50 a month to charge and it’s energy efficient.

He puts his on the charger each night, like a phone, but says you can also download the PlugShare app to find commercial chargers in your area.

“It’s got 200 horses versus say maybe 125,” Bryant said. “It’s got regenerative break systems, so the breaks don’t wear out. It has a lot fewer moving parts, so it’s way more reliable than a gas powered vehicle.”

Bryant said there are commercial chargers at the Hilton on 2nd St. in Lawton, but they’re expensive compared to the various charging stations in Oklahoma City.

He suggests researching online and using the website greencarreports.com if you’re interested in buying an electric car.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.