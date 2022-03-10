T.W. Shannon announces bid for U.S. Senate

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Oklahoma Speaker of the House and Lawton native T.W. Shannon has thrown his hat into the ring for the U.S. Senate seat that’s soon to be vacated by Sen. Jim Inhofe.

Inhofe announced late last month that he would be stepping down from his seat later this year.

Shannon announced in a speech in Oklahoma City Thursday that he is running for U.S. Senate.

He joins other candidates including Sen. Inhofe’s now former chief of staff Luke Holland, Congressman Markwayne Mullin and Broken Arrow State Senator Nathan Dahm.

Shannon served as the Oklahoma Speaker of the House until 2014 when he stepped down to run against James Lankford for former Oklahoma U.S. Senator Tom Coburn’s seat.

He has since served as the national chairman of Black Voices for Trump.

