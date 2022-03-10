T.W. Shannon expected to announce U.S. Senate bid

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - Former Oklahoma House Speaker and Lawton native T.W. Shannon is expected to announce his bid for the U.S. Senate.

In a Facebook post, Shannon announced he would be making a statement concerning the Senate on Thursday, March 10.

Though he did not specify what that will be, reports from across the state said he plans to announce his candidacy for Senator Jim Inhofe’s seat.

Last month, Inhofe announced his plan to retire in January, sparking a special election which means Oklahoma will have two senate seats on the ballot this coming fall.

He is the first black speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives; however, Shannon stepped down from that position in 2014 to run for former Oklahoma U.S. Senator Tom Coburn’s seat. Since then, Shannon has served as the national chairman of Black Voice for Trump.

Shannon would lose the Republican primary to U.S. Senator James Lankford despite having Tea Party support.

Already in the running for Inhofe’s seat are Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Inhofe’s former Chief of Staff Luke Holland and Broken Arrow State Senator Nathan Dahm.

Other candidates are still awaiting to make their announcements.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.