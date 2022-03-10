Two inmates imprisoned on assault and battery charges

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two inmates at the Lawton Correctional Facility are facing assault and battery charges.

According to an affidavit, Nickelewis Ross kicked down his cell door and began hitting a facility officer in the face and head.

Documents said the officer suffered face and chest injuries.

Ross faces two counts of Assault and Battery on a Corrections Officer.

According to another affidavit, Ryan Mundell-Sorrell was being escorted from the showers to his cell when he kicked an officer in the stomach.

Documents said the officer is seen walking out of the cell holding their stomach.

The officer sustained minor injuries.

Mundell-Sorrell is charged with one count of Assault and Battery on an Officer.

Both inmates have been transferred to the Oklahoma Department of Corrections

