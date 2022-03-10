Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy

CUSTER COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Two county commissioners from southwest Oklahoma have been indicted by a multi-county grand jury.

Tillman County Commissioner Joe Don Dickey and Kiowa County Commissioner Tim Binghom were indicted on one count each of embezzlement and conspiracy along with two others.

According to court documents, they are accused of fraudulently appropriating more than $2 million from Circuit Engineering District 7 and the State of Oklahoma that was meant for other purposes.

The court documents claim they worked with Monte Goucher of Oklahoma City and Jerry Dean of Elk City to embezzle state funds.

All three of them are also charged with embezzlement and conspiracy.

According to court documents, the four orchestrated the management, construction and operation of 7 Oil Joint Venture with Circuit Engineering District 7.

The Oklahoman reported in 2018 that an investigative audit uncovered more than $246,000 in misappropriated funds from Circuit Engineering District 7.

Warrants for the arrest of all four suspects were filed and returned Tuesday.

