Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink

Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.(Oklahoma County Detention Center)
By Tyler Boydston and Jarred Burk
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 3:29 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An Ophthalmologist who operates throughout western Oklahoma has been arrested, accused of drugging a woman’s drink at a bar in the early morning hours of Christmas Day.

According to court documents, a victim claims Dr. Kamran Massoumi drugged her drink at a hotel bar in Oklahoma City before taking her to his hotel room.

According to the Oklahoma Medical Board’s website, Massoumi main practice address is listed as the Oklahoma Eye Institute based out of Elk City.

He is also listed as having “hospital privileges” at Great Plains Ambulatory Surgical Center in Lawton, Jackson County Memorial Hospital in Altus and facilities in Hobart and Mangum in Southwest Oklahoma, as well as others across the state.

Investigators said surveillance video of the bar shows Massoumi order a drink from the bar before the victim arrived, and then pull something from his pants pocket and pour it into the drink.

He could later be seen taking the drink and two other drinks to a table, then going outside and returning with the victim shortly before midnight.

Police said he was then seen giving her the glass that he put an unknown substance into, and then refilling it from a champagne bottle before they went to the hotel elevator and up to his room in the early morning hours.

The victim told investigators that once in his hotel room, she began to feel ill and dizzy and called a friend who then came to pick her up.

That friend told police the victim had slurred speech and she wasn’t able to understand what her friend was saying when she got there to pick her up.

Massoumi was arrested for mingling poison, drugs or sharp objects with food or drink.

Massoumi’s bond has been set at $25,000.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

