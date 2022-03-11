Art of Beer celebrates artists with autism

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - A Duncan brewery is teaming up with an autism non-profit organization to release a series of unique beer cans, featuring Artwork by a pair of Autistic artists.

The Kochendorfer Brewing Company announced their partnership with Autism Oklahoma, and will be launching the cans during a special unveiling party on Tuesday, March 22 between 5 and 8 p.m., and it’s free and open to the public.

The project, dubbed the “Art of Beer,” features original art by several groups of duet artists.

The first launch will feature work exclusively by Clint Stone and Alex Geddes.

A second event is slated for the first of April, to mark the first day of Global Autism Month in Paseo, Oklahoma, and will feature 16 different pairs of artists to sign prints, and even discuss their works.

