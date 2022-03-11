Expert Connections
City of Lawton finalizes Parks Master Plan

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 9:45 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has adopted a new parks, sports and recreation, trails, and open space master plan.

It consists of 10 sections including Community Vision, Recommendations and Sports and Recreation.

According to Director of Parks and Recreation Christine James, the department is applying for grants from T-SET to build new trails and walking paths at Elmer Thomas Park, as some community members requested when the plan was being put together.

“That’s just been the plan that’s been in the works for such a long time that we would really look forward to getting done and also makes the opportunity of having a whole 5K loop within Elmer Thomas Park without having to use any side streets like 2nd St. or Ferris to have a 5K walk or run within Elmer Thomas Park,” James said.

Staff will also continue a concrete path around the east and north sides of Lake Helen.

James said the plan is dedicated to Ross Hankins, who passed away recently, but was a steadfast leader of Parks and Recreation in Lawton for many years.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

