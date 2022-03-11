Expert Connections
Friday is last day to register to vote for board of education election

(Pexels)
By Haley Wilson and Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, March 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming board of education general election.

There are multiple districts in Southwest Oklahoma that will hold elections for seats and bond issues next month.

You can find voter registration application forms at your local county election board office or find them online at www.elections.ok.gov.

Election day is April 5th.

The election will cover several area schools:

  • Bishop Public Schools
  • Cache Public Schools
  • Elgin Public Schools
  • Empire Public Schools
  • Geronimo Public Schools
  • Lawton Public Schools
  • Snyder Public Schools
  • Sterling Public Schools
  • Walters Public Schools

