Friday is last day to register to vote for board of education election

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Friday, March 11 is the last day to register to vote for the upcoming board of education general election.

There are multiple districts in Southwest Oklahoma that will hold elections for seats and bond issues next month.

You can find voter registration application forms at your local county election board office or find them online at www.elections.ok.gov.

Election day is April 5th.

The election will cover several area schools:

Bishop Public Schools

Cache Public Schools

Elgin Public Schools

Empire Public Schools

Geronimo Public Schools

Lawton Public Schools

Snyder Public Schools

Sterling Public Schools

Walters Public Schools

