Gas price averages in SWOK: March 11

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas prices continue to rise across the nation.

Here is a look at the current gas prices across southwest Oklahoma according to AAA Oklahoma.

County Average Gas Price Beckham County $3.80 Caddo County $3.87 Comanche County $3.84 Cotton County $3.72 Grady County $3.90 Greer County $4.02 Harmon County $4.00 Jackson County $3.84 Jefferson County $3.99 Kiowa County $3.79 Stephens County $3.91 Tillman County $3.85 Washita County $3.88

The ten lowest gas prices in Lawton currently can be found here.

