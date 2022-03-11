Gas price averages in SWOK: March 11
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas prices continue to rise across the nation.
Here is a look at the current gas prices across southwest Oklahoma according to AAA Oklahoma.
|County
|Average Gas Price
|Beckham County
|$3.80
|Caddo County
|$3.87
|Comanche County
|$3.84
|Cotton County
|$3.72
|Grady County
|$3.90
|Greer County
|$4.02
|Harmon County
|$4.00
|Jackson County
|$3.84
|Jefferson County
|$3.99
|Kiowa County
|$3.79
|Stephens County
|$3.91
|Tillman County
|$3.85
|Washita County
|$3.88
The ten lowest gas prices in Lawton currently can be found here.
