Gas price averages in SWOK: March 11

Wichita Falls
Wichita Falls(KAUZ)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 11:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Gas prices continue to rise across the nation.

Here is a look at the current gas prices across southwest Oklahoma according to AAA Oklahoma.

CountyAverage Gas Price
Beckham County$3.80
Caddo County$3.87
Comanche County$3.84
Cotton County$3.72
Grady County$3.90
Greer County$4.02
Harmon County$4.00
Jackson County$3.84
Jefferson County$3.99
Kiowa County$3.79
Stephens County$3.91
Tillman County$3.85
Washita County$3.88

The ten lowest gas prices in Lawton currently can be found here.

