Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Goodwill offering free tax help

By Sarae Ticeahkie
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As tax season continues, Goodwill has you covered when it comes to tax preparations.

Every year, their VITA program sets up at one retail location in Lawton, and offers free help to fill out your income taxes.

Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., several booths will be set up at the Goodwill on Lee Boulevard.

All their tax preparers are IRS certified, and can help with most income tax returns, except farm tax.

”Once we saw the need, I mean every year the amount of people that comes in grows greatly,” Goodwill vice president of marketing and public relations Missy Beets said. “We have so many people that repeat every year. If they came last year or the year before, it’s easy for them and they know the process.”

Vice President Beets said all you have to do is bring in your paperwork, fill out an intake form and they will get you taken care of.

Walk-ins are accepted up until April 15th.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink
The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Lawton Police identify victim, suspect in Tuesday night homicide
OSBI has identified Katrina Bentivegna as a woman whose remains were found in Caddo County in...
Remains found in Caddo County in 1995 identified
Clockwise from top left: Monte Goucher, Joe Don Dickey, Jerry Dean and Tim Binghom.
Two SWOK county commissioners among four indicted for embezzlement, conspiracy
Four young children were found left alone at a home in Spring, Texas, on Thursday night.
Police: Four young children found home alone in Texas

Latest News

7News First Alert Weather: Spring-like conditions return this weekend along with fire weather
7News First Alert Weather: Spring-like conditions return this weekend along with fire weather
First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Walker gives insight to the importance of weather balloons.
Importance of weather balloons for severe weather forecast
First Alert Weather 6pm
7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend to get outdoors as spring-like temperatures gradually return
A bill written by Lawton Representative Rande Worthen is hoping to curb dental insurance...
Oklahoma dentists oppose insurance company control with HB 3023
The winners have been named for LPS' Battle of the Books.
Winners crowned at Lawton Public Schools’ Battle of the Books