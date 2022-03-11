Goodwill offering free tax help

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - As tax season continues, Goodwill has you covered when it comes to tax preparations.

Every year, their VITA program sets up at one retail location in Lawton, and offers free help to fill out your income taxes.

Wednesday through Saturday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., several booths will be set up at the Goodwill on Lee Boulevard.

All their tax preparers are IRS certified, and can help with most income tax returns, except farm tax.

”Once we saw the need, I mean every year the amount of people that comes in grows greatly,” Goodwill vice president of marketing and public relations Missy Beets said. “We have so many people that repeat every year. If they came last year or the year before, it’s easy for them and they know the process.”

Vice President Beets said all you have to do is bring in your paperwork, fill out an intake form and they will get you taken care of.

Walk-ins are accepted up until April 15th.

