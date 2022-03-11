Human trafficking database bill passes Oklahoma House

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - A bill aiming to bridge the information gap between law enforcement and human trafficking victim support groups passed the Oklahoma House chamber this week.

House Bill 4210 plans to create the Human Trafficking Response Unit, under the state attorney general.

The unit would create a database that will maintain a consistent system to share information between both law enforcement and the support groups.

One lawmaker said the database would help to find and identify victims of human trafficking, and would help advocacy groups further support survivors.

The bill passed the House 90 to 1, and now moves to the Senate.

