Lane closure to start Monday in Duncan

(MGN)
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:19 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Drivers in Duncan need to be on the lookout for a lane closure starting Monday, March 14.

20th St. and Beech Ave. will be closed to one lane through March 17 while street repairs are done.

City officials said people can still access their homes in the area at the time.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and observe all warning signs.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

