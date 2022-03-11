Lane closure to start Monday in Duncan

DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Drivers in Duncan need to be on the lookout for a lane closure starting Monday, March 14.

20th St. and Beech Ave. will be closed to one lane through March 17 while street repairs are done.

City officials said people can still access their homes in the area at the time.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the area and observe all warning signs.

