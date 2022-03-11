Lawton Animal Welfare clears the shelter

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - This week, we don’t have Furry Friend Friday because Lawton Animal Welfare has cleared the shelter.

With the help of animal rescues in the area, all available animals were adopted.

Interim Superintendent Roy Rodrick said they’re grateful to the Southwest Oklahoma Animal Network.

“They’re stepping up,” Rodrick said. “We’re reaching out. We’re looking at other avenues to get these animals placed at some point with their forever home. It’s a challenge, but we’re making it work. We’re getting it done.”

However, there are dogs at the shelter waiting for surgeries. They’re still in need of a vet to perform spay/neuter surgeries.

If you’re a vet who may be interested in helping, you can call 580-581-3219.

