Purple Heart, wounded in combat signs placed in the community

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A combat veteran who was wounded three times is now making it his mission to ensure his fellow veterans have a special place to park at local businesses.

Matthew Sims said the wounded combat parking signs are more than just a parking spot, as they also show honor to those who have served our country.

A couple years ago, Sims and his wife decided to make Lawton-Fort Sill their forever home.

Sims said his last active duty station was here and they just fell in love with the town and it’s people, because of how they treat veterans.

So, he soon began his mission to work with local businesses, to begin placing purple heart wounded combat signs in local parking lots.

”When a veteran, a wounded veteran sees those signs in the parking lot of a business, it brings smile to there face,” Sims said. “It will also allow them to make a decision to probably patronize that facility more often.”

He also works with Wounded Warrior Family Support, a charity out of Nebraska who already has a sign program in place.

This is how he is able to get the signs free of charge, which makes them free to businesses.

He has now placed 70 signs in Lawton and Elgin parking lots, some of those businesses being The Hilton, McBride Orthopedic and Central Plaza.

Sims said it’s more than just parking closer to these facilities, but showing that these businesses honor all veterans.

”These signs are not just a place for our wounded veterans to park,” Sims said. “You know, many are handicap, but a lot of them are stubborn and they won’t park in handicap spots but they sure will park in a wounded warrior purple heart parking spot.”

The sign itself is purple and white, and has the symbol of the actual purple heart medal that is awarded to soldiers who have been wounded while serving.

”It is actually the militaries first medal, it was designated by General George Washington and it was given out for the military award of merit,” Sims said.

His mission is continuing to expand.

Sims said he has shipped them all over the country, which is a very proud moment for him.

”It is just my way of giving back to my fellow veterans that have been wounded in combat,” Sims said.

Sims said if you’d like to have a purple heart parking sign for your business, you can email him at matthew.w.sims@icloud.com.

