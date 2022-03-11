Texas-style abortion ban passes Oklahoma Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - An abortion bill in Oklahoma that mimics one in Texas has passed through the Oklahoma Senate.

The bill would ban abortions after a heartbeat is detected. The enforcement of the bill would exclusively fall on the shoulders of private citizens.

Civil lawsuits could then be filed against abortion doctors and anyone who “knowingly engages in conduct that aids or abets the performance or inducement of an abortion, including paying for or reimbursing the costs of an abortion through insurance or otherwise.”

If a person who files a lawsuit wins in court, they would be entitled to a minimum of $10,000 in civil damages for each abortion performed, induced or abetted.

The bill now moves to the House floor for consideration.

