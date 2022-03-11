Expert Connections
Tin Man’s oil can from ‘Wizard of Oz’ up for auction

The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at...
The oil can, used in the 1939 classic 'The Wizard of Oz' by the Tin Man, is expected to get at least $200,000.(GWS Auctions)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) – The Tin Man finally got his heart, thanks to the Wizard of Oz.

He also had his trusty oil can. And now, you can have it, too, if you have the money to spare.

One of multiple oil cans belonging to the Tin Man, played in the 1939 film by actor Jack Haley, is up for auction.

It’s all part of the Artifacts of Hollywood and Music Collection with GWS Auctions.

The oil can is thought to be the last original item left from the Tin Man’s iconic costume.

Opening bids for the item will start at $50,000.

The rest of the Tin Man’s iconic silver-hued costume is thought to be lost. But maybe for this piece, there’s no place like “your home.”

