Trash truck catches fire in Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews in Comanche County were called to put out a fire that broke out in a trash truck Friday afternoon.

The fire was reported on NW 4 Mile Road, just south of Meers Porter Hill Road just before 2 p.m.

No injuries were reported but our photographer on the scene said the truck was destroyed in the fire.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

