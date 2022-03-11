Winners crowned at Lawton Public Schools’ Battle of the Books

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Over a dozen Lawton and Fort Sill elementary schools sent their best and brightest to Central Middle School Friday to duke it out and fight to be crowned champion in this year’s Battle of the Books.

Teams composed of three students from each of the 13 schools had to read, and re-read anywhere from 15 to 20 books prior to the battle.

And on Friday, all their hard work was put to the test in their quest of memorizing quotes from those books, and then being quizzed on them. They also had to know who was the author from the book that the quote was from.

The battle was more than just a fun competition. The event’s emcee, Paul Henderson, said it’s about getting the kids prepared for life outside of school.

“I find that if kids aren’t into reading as an elementary school student, it’s very hard to get them into reading after they leave,” Henderson said. “And so, something like this that kind of encourages, not only the reading, but that kind of competition element, that kind of makes it fun for kids, I think is an important part of why Battle of the Books has gone on over the years.”

Coming in first place was Team Flower Power from Ridgecrest Elementary, who now hold the title of district champions.

The Pat Henry Reading Rugrats snagged second place, followed closely by the Fox Girls from Freedom Elementary.

Henderson said it’s inspiring to see all the hard work that not only the kids do, but the surrounding schools’ librarians as well.

“It’s always great to see that light, when the quote is read, and ‘OH!’ and you can see the kids are like ‘oh I got this one’ and they write it down,” Henderson said, “and when they get it right it’s just magical. And for me, that click right there, those kids are going to be readers for the rest of their lives for sure.”

The winning teams were treated to a free lunch at Mike’s Sports Grill.

They also got to ride in style, on their very own party bus.

