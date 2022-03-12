Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Pleasant weekend to get outdoors as spring-like temperatures gradually return

Fire weather conditions return over the weekend
First Alert Weather 6pm
By Noel Rehm
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:11 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

For tonight, skies will become clear and with relaxed winds and dry air filtering in this will allow temperatures to fall into the low-to-mid teens overnight.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday: Lots of sunshine with the start of a warming trend as highs top out near 60 degrees. Winds will be out of the southwest at 10-15 with higher wind gusts. Fire weather conditions will be near critical across much of Texoma.

Sunday: Minimal clouds are expected with highs warming into the upper 60s. Critical fire weather conditions will be in place as relative humidity drops as low as 10-15%, and winds will be out of the south at 15-20 mph with wind gusts up to 35 mph.

Overall, it’ll be a great weekend to enjoy outdoors, but keep fire weather safety precautions in mind.

A weak cold front will move through on Monday bringing a shift in the winds to the northwest at 10-20 mph. There will be no impact in the temperatures with highs climbing into the low 70s.

Spring-like temperatures will remain in place ahead of another cold front that arrives on Thursday evening. This front will bring the chance for scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder on Thursday and throughout Friday morning.

