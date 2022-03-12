Expert Connections
7News First Alert Weather: Spring-like conditions return this weekend along with fire weather

By Colton Williams
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 6:58 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

After our latest (and hopefully final!) round of winter weather yesterday, we will begin to shift into a more spring-like pattern for this weekend and into this week. Highs today will top out nearing 60, making way for a great warmup that is here to stay. We will see our winds return out of the southwest today, becoming breezy by this afternoon and gusting upwards of 20-25 mph. As we continue to dry out, our relative humidity values will drop to the mid-teens this afternoon. These factors combined will lead to a Near Critical fire weather risk across much of the region today. Tomorrow, the breezy winds will turn gusty as we will see more southwesterly winds at 15-25, gusting nearly to 40 mph. Our drying out will continue and worsen into tomorrow, as our RH values plummet to the low-teens, even some in western Texoma seeing single digits. Tomorrow’s fire weather risk remains in the Critical category.

As we head into this week, most kiddos and students are off for Spring Break, and the weather forecast was very kind to them! Temperatures will remain in the upper 60s and lower 70s for us on Monday and Tuesday, before we will jump all the way to 80 by Wednesday. Thursday, a storm system is set to arrive with a cold front that looks to bring the possibility for some measurable rainfall. As our drought continues to worsen, we are desperately watching this forecast hoping for a substantial amount of rain. At this time, it is too early to predict accumulations, so this is something we will continue to watch.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

