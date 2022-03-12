Oklahoma dentists oppose insurance company control with HB 3023

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton legislator is hoping to roll back some control that insurance companies have on the dental industry in Oklahoma.

Oklahoma dentists say the dental insurance business has become a giant that’s not protecting patients. They hope House Bill 3023 will put the power back in patients’ hands.

Representative Rande Worthen believes some insurance company methods are interfering with patient care, including bundling, “downcoding” and non-covered services.

There are some provisions insurance companies won’t pay for, and yet, they’re still involved in determining the price of the service.

“They still want to be interceding between the patient and the dentist and I feel that if they’re not going to cover that service, that should be a determination between that patient and that dentist even as to how much it ought to cost,” Worthen said.

Like most medical procedures, everything is set by a billing code. Sometimes the companies “downcode” it from what the dentist actually does.

And then there’s bundling.

“Best example is a crown or a cap over a tooth,” Worthen said. “There must be certain procedures in order to get that cap or that crown in place. A lot of times they won’t pay for each individual service. They’ll only pay for one, combining on those.”

But dental insurance companies are hoping to squash the bill.

In a guest column for The Oklahoman, the CEO of Delta Dental of Oklahoma said, in part, quote “House Bill 3023 is one-sided, benefiting the special interests of dentists at the expense of millions of Oklahoma patients. If House Bill 3023 were to become reality, DDOK members alone would face more than 15 million dollars annually out-of-pocket for their dental care.”

According to a Lawton dentist who’s been in practice for nearly 30 years, insurance companies are trying to dictate how they practice dentistry, and that’s not the model dentists want.

“We’re trying to get this through the legislature so that we can quite frankly help protect patients and give them the benefit of their insurance and less of a money making, profitability issue for insurance companies,” said Todd Bridges.

Bridges said he sees his patients as family, and wants to make sure they can continue getting dental care.

“This is all about the patients,” Bridges said. “For us as dental healthcare providers, we look out for our patients, and we want to make sure if they do have a third party carrier, that that third party carrier is abiding by that agreement that was entered into by the patient when they’re paying the premium.”

The bill will go to the floor of the House, and if it passes, will move to the Senate.

Bridges and Worthen encourage Oklahomans to reach out their legislators and let them know how they feel about the bill.

