7News First Alert Weather: Above-average weather over next few days as next chance of rain is almost within reach

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

Now that daylight saving time has started again, we will see the sun staying up in the sky later in the evening, as sunset is now poised to happen just a few minutes after 7:30 pm today. Tonight will be mostly clear, with clouds building in rapidly just a couple hours before sunrise early tomorrow morning. Winds will stay breeze overnight out of the south at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will only get as low as the low 40s.

Tomorrow will be partly to mostly cloudy as an upper-level disturbance passes across the southern plains. A chance for some light showers will be possible east of I-44, although coverage will be very isolated and minimal. The greatest chance for rain will be east if I-35, with any chance for storms will likely miss out on us completely. Temperatures will be very similar to today in the upper 60s with winds shifting out of the south to north at 10-20 mph.

Sunny skies will return for Tuesday and Wednesday, with strong southerly winds picking up again as we near the middle of the week, bringing in warm air across the Southern Plains. This will raise afternoon temperatures on Wednesday into the 80s. A cold front will pass through on Thursday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures heading into the weekend. Rain showers behind the front look to be moving through Thursday afternoon and continue through the overnight hours until midday on Friday. Greatest chance for rain coverage will be mostly for eastern counties in Texoma, but no consensus among models yet on how much rain we could see or if any of the showers and storms will be on the strong/severe side.

