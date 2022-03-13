7News First Alert Weather: Critical fire danger today as warmer week approaches

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

I hope you are recovering from a lost hour of sleep last night because as of 3:00 am this morning, we are now in Daylight Saving Time, meaning our days are beginning to get longer, leaving us with more evening sunshine. Sunrise this morning is set for 7:45 am with sunset being at 7:40 pm.

Highs today are going to top out somewhere just shy of 70° here in Lawton, with some folks in Texoma reaching the 70° mark. Winds are going to howl today out of the southwest, with sustained speeds of 15-25 mph and gusts of nearly 40 in some places. As our drought persists, vegetation remains dormant, and our relative humidity values will drop to the low teens/high single digits today, prompting a Critical fire risk, which is the highest category. All of these ingredients will create the most substantial risk, so keep this in mind today when headed outdoors. It only takes one small spark to ignite a major wildfire!

Looking into tomorrow, temperature will be virtually the same as they are today, with highs once again reaching the upper 60s to lower 70s for us here in Texoma. A southerly wind will persist through the night and into tomorrow, before the arrival of a weak front that will just bring a wind change out of the north. Strong-to-severe weather is expected in eastern Oklahoma Monday evening, but the latest data has pushed the chance for storms well east of I-35. Still, a chance for a mid-day scattered shower remains in Texoma, but that chance is relatively low.

Tuesday, similar conditions return with temperatures once again nearing 70° here in Texoma, just with calmer northerly winds. Wednesday, a southwesterly wind will return, bringing lots of warm air into the region, pumping our highs all the way into the upper 70s and lower 80s. If you are on Spring Break, make outdoor plans for Wednesday!

Another front will arrive mid-day Thursday, although it won’t do much in the way of bringing down temperatures, as highs will remain in the mid-to-upper 70s. Cloud cover will build in throughout the day, and Thursday is looking to be our best chance for rain in quite some time. This forecast is still several days away, so nothing is locked in yet, however confidence is increasing that rain coverage will be significant enough to provide everyone in Texoma with at least some rain. As the aforementioned drought persists, a substantial rainfall would be much much appreciated.

Peeking into the Bonus Forecast, it appears spring might just be here to stay, as temperatures will remain in the 60s and 70s for all of next week as well, with a storm system set to arrive early next week, bringing potentially another round of rain.

