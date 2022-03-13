7News First Alert Weather: “Springing-forward” into much warmer and sunnier weather next week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A much warmer day is behind us after a chilly day on Friday. Tonight will continue today’s trend of clear skies as we cool down to the low 30s and upper 20s by early tomorrow morning. Winds will pick up gradually through the nighttime hours, out of the southwest at 10-15 mph. Remember to move your clocks forward tonight by one hour before going to bed!

Tomorrow will be another warmer day into the upper 60s and low 70s along with tons of sunshine. Winds will be gusty, breezing our of the southwest at 15-25 mph, gusting up to 30-35 mph. This combined with the warmer temperatures, the present drought conditions, and extremely dry air with low relative humidity will lead to critical fire weather conditions across all of Texoma tomorrow. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for all of Southwest Oklahoma and and parts of Northwest Texas Sunday afternoon and evening.

Really enjoyable weather this upcoming week with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 60s and 70s to kick off the week, which will be great for any students or school staff who have this week off for Spring Break. A few stray showers can’t be ruled out Monday for far eastern counties, but don’t expect much in the way of rainfall. Strong southerly winds on Wednesday will bring in warm air across the Southern Plains, raising afternoon temperatures into the 80s. A cold front will pass through on Thursday as we are tracking the return of scattered showers and storms behind it. A decent coverage of rain looks to be moving through Thursday afternoon and continue through the overnight hours until midday on Friday. No word yet on how much rain we could see or if we will see any strong storms, but definitely something to look forward to as we head through next week.

