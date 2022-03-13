Crews battle large grassfire near Meers Porter Hill Rd.

ELGIN, Okla. (KSWO) - Saturday afternoon crews battled a large grassfire south of Meers Porter Hill Rd.

It started a little after 3 p.m. and burned 61 acres in the vicinity of Allison Road, according to Comanche County Emergency Management.

Wichita Mountain Estates, Medicine Park, Paradise Valley, Elgin, Edgewater, Comanche Nation and Fort Sill Fire worked together to extinguish the blaze.

No structures were damaged and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

