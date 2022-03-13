KCA Veterans Organization hosting Indian Taco fundraiser Sunday

APACHE, Okla. (KSWO) - The Kiowa Comanche Apache Indian Veterans Organization is hosting an Indian Taco Fundraiser on Sunday.

Tacos will be served with frybread cooked by Lisa Lookingglass.

It’s happening from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Apache High School.

Head on over and get yourself a plate while also helping a veteran group in southwest Oklahoma.

