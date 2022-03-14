7News First Alert Weather: A week full of sun, some rain, and spring-like temperatures

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

A cold front has traversed its way across Texoma this morning and afternoon, shifting winds from out of the south to out of the north. Winds will still remain on the breezy side, up to 15-20 mph as we head into the evening and nighttime hours. A few stray showers are popping up across Texoma, unfortunately bringing little-to-no rainfall accumulation. Showers and storms will fire up ahead of the front later tonight, but most if not all will be well east of I-35 as we look to miss out on any significant chance for rain as most of our counties will be dry tonight. A few isolated rain showers could be possible for parts of our eastern counties this evening east of I-44, with rain chances falling off completely by the time we approach midnight. Clouds will part, allowing for clear conditions overnight with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s by tomorrow morning.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny with temperatures warming again into the upper 60s and possibly low 70s with winds blowing out of the north at 5-15 mph. Wednesday will warm up rapidly due to the re-introduction of southerly wind flow at 10-15 mph, raising temperatures into the 80s for a majority of Texoma, nearly 15 degrees above average for this time of year. Near-critical fire weather conditions return on Wednesday, so continue to practice fire safety and abide by local county burn bans.

A stronger cold front will make its way down from the north on Thursday, sweeping through the Southern Plains. Temperatures will still be on the warm side in the mid 70s with winds shifting from south to north at 15-20 mph. Showers and storms will fire up throughout the afternoon and continue well into the night, clearing out by early Friday morning. Rain totals will be minimal unfortunately, less than an inch for most who see rain. Rain coverage according to models looks to be greatest for northern counties, but out eastern areas could see increasing coverage as the storm system moves off to the east.

By Friday, clouds will gradually clear out throughout the day as temperatures fall back into the mid 60s with northerly winds at 10-15 mph. Warmer, sunnier and enjoyable weather will return just in time for the weekend.

