Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Alleged serial killer suspected of dismembering NYC woman

Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn. (WCBS via CNN)
By WCBS Staff
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:06 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WCBS) - An 83-year-old previously convicted of killing two women was arrested after a woman’s body parts were found near her New York City apartment building.

Residents of a Brooklyn apartment building learned Thursday that 83-year-old tenant Harvey Marcelin, a trans woman also known as Marceline Harvey, was charged with second-degree murder and concealment of a human corpse.

Warning: The details of the case are graphic and disturbing.

Harvey is suspected of dismembering a woman, identified as 68-year-old Susan Leyden, in her apartment. Police reportedly found Leyden’s torso bagged in a shopping cart the morning of March 3, just down the block from the apartment building.

The criminal complaint says surveillance cameras captured Harvey walking out of the building and leaving that bag at the corner. A search warrant was executed for the suspect’s residence, where a human head was discovered, according to the complaint.

Police believe Harvey befriended Leyden two years ago via social media. Leyden was reportedly last seen alive Feb. 27 walking into Harvey’s apartment.

New York State records show Harvey was convicted of murder in 1963 for shooting a woman to death. She was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison and released in 1984. Two years later, Harvey was convicted of manslaughter for stabbing a woman to death and was released in 2019.

Harvey is being held without bail. Despite her advanced age, police are investigating whether she could be an active serial killer.

Copyright 2022 WCBS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink
The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Lawton Police identify victim, suspect in Tuesday night homicide
OSBI has identified Katrina Bentivegna as a woman whose remains were found in Caddo County in...
Remains found in Caddo County in 1995 identified
With the help of animal rescues in the area, al available animals have been adopted at Lawton...
Lawton Animal Welfare clears the shelter
It started a little after 3 p.m. and burned 61 acres in the vicinity of Allison Road, according...
Crews battle large grassfire near Meers Porter Hill Rd.

Latest News

Chad Blackard faces several charges in connection to the fatal shooting of 17-year-old...
Man ‘playing with gun’ kills pregnant teen, deputies say
Police found the victim's body dismembered and discarded around Brooklyn.
Twice-convicted killer arrested after NYC woman's body parts found
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class