Bill to create scholarship for potential teachers in OK passes House
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - State lawmakers are hoping to encourage more students to become teachers and stay in Oklahoma classrooms.
House Bill 3564 would create a scholarship fund where recipients would have to agree to teach in an Oklahoma Public School for five years.
In exchange, they would get $1,000 for the first three years of college, followed by $2,500 for their final year.
In addition, the bill would allow State Regents to make incentive payments after a student graduates, up to $4,000 for up to five years.
The bill was approved by the House, and is now heading to the Senate.
