STEPHENS COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews from several cities in Stephens County responded to a fire on 3 Mile Road and Nabor Road.

Central, Marlow and Duncan fire departments were able to put out a grass fire which started on the side of the road.

According to Marlow Fire Chief Jason Miller, they’re unsure what caused the fire.

No injuries have reported in the incident.

