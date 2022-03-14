Expert Connections
Dayspring Community Church releases spring schedule

By Mandy Richardson
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Daniel Wall, the recreational director at Dayspring Community Church, and Pastor Robert Smith joined 7News to talk about upcoming events they have coming up.

Dayspring Community Church will kick off their spring events with Brave Hearted, a camp for children with special needs.

The camp will be held on Saturday, March 26 at the Lawton Christian School Gym, with registration starting at 9:30 a.m.

Events begin at 10 a.m. with basketball, corn-hole, arts and crafts, and more. The camp ends at 12:30 p.m.

Also coming up is the Kickball for All kickball league, which is a Co-Ed kickball league.

The cost to participate is $25 per person or $100 per family of 4.

Practices will be held once a week and games kick-off on April 9.

For more information, you can check out the Dayspring Community Church Facebook.

