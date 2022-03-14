Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large grass fire is burning in northwest Comanche County Sunday evening.

7NEWS told you about a fire that broke out in the vicinity of Allison Rd. just south of Meer Porter Hill Rd. on Saturday, burning over 60 acres.

That fire rekindled Sunday afternoon and high winds caused it to move north into the Slick Hills.

Officials now say at least 200 or more acres have burned in total.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, the wildfire destroyed three barns and one home received minor damage.

Crews from fourteen agencies were on scene and some are still there working to contain the fire as of 9:10 p.m. on Sunday night.

We’ll keep you updated as we get information from Emergency Management.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink
The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Lawton Police identify victim, suspect in Tuesday night homicide
OSBI has identified Katrina Bentivegna as a woman whose remains were found in Caddo County in...
Remains found in Caddo County in 1995 identified
With the help of animal rescues in the area, al available animals have been adopted at Lawton...
Lawton Animal Welfare clears the shelter
It started a little after 3 p.m. and burned 61 acres in the vicinity of Allison Road, according...
Crews battle large grassfire near Meers Porter Hill Rd.

Latest News

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County
Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County
First Alert Forecast 5:30 p.m.
7News First Alert Weather: Above-average weather over next few days as next chance of rain is almost within reach