Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A large grass fire is burning in northwest Comanche County Sunday evening.

7NEWS told you about a fire that broke out in the vicinity of Allison Rd. just south of Meer Porter Hill Rd. on Saturday, burning over 60 acres.

That fire rekindled Sunday afternoon and high winds caused it to move north into the Slick Hills.

Officials now say at least 200 or more acres have burned in total.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, the wildfire destroyed three barns and one home received minor damage.

Crews from fourteen agencies were on scene and some are still there working to contain the fire as of 9:10 p.m. on Sunday night.

We’ll keep you updated as we get information from Emergency Management.

