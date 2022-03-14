Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class

By Cheyenne Cole
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton restaurant partnered with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry Sunday afternoon to teach community members how to cook a new dish.

Chef Polly Chhin and her husband Alvin have been in the restaurant business for over 10 years, serving customers at Polly’s Thai Food on Sheridan Road.

For two hours Sunday afternoon, the pair stepped away from work and taught community members how to cook stir fry and steamed rice.

“A lot of us are busy with our work and whatnot so just to kind of give you some ideas to cook something tasty but fast and simple,” Chhin said.

Polly said they wanted to show people how to put together a quick meal without shopping for a long list at the grocery store.

“Utilizing the ingredients that you already have at home, just kind of make it work with the vegetables you already have in your refrigerator and take that all and cook and serve a meal for your family,” Chhin said.

Polly told the class she learned much about cooking from her late father.

And while Alvin does the cooking at the restaurant, she cooks at home, rarely eating out because she wants to know what’s going in her food.

“We used to host parties all the time, like on Sundays, and my husband and I would be in our kitchen all day long, cooking for like 30, 40 guests at a time sometimes and we enjoy it,” Chhin said.

Hosting cooking classes has been a goal for Hungry Hearts’ Founder Adriene Davis for years.

Davis said she encounters people who don’t know how to cook often and wants to show them just how easy it can be.

“You can have onions, you can have bell peppers. You can do an amazing meal with just those staples in your house with beans and rice,” Davis said. “You would be surprised with pasta and noodles and different things like that how you can turn them into amazing meals.”

By attending the classes, she said you’ll learn about local restaurants and cuisines from all over the world.

“These are the places and restaurants that you can go and have meals with your family and take them out,” Davis said. And not only that, but to be able to prepare certain dishes in your home as well for your family.”

Hungry Hearts will be hosting more cooking classes in the future for only $10 per person.

Make sure to follow the organization’s Facebook page to stay informed.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Kamran Massoumi is accused of spiking a woman's drink at a hotel bar.
Area eye doctor arrested, accused of spiking drink
The Lawton Police Department is investigating after someone was found dead in the middle of the...
Lawton Police identify victim, suspect in Tuesday night homicide
OSBI has identified Katrina Bentivegna as a woman whose remains were found in Caddo County in...
Remains found in Caddo County in 1995 identified
With the help of animal rescues in the area, al available animals have been adopted at Lawton...
Lawton Animal Welfare clears the shelter
It started a little after 3 p.m. and burned 61 acres in the vicinity of Allison Road, according...
Crews battle large grassfire near Meers Porter Hill Rd.

Latest News

Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Lawton restaurant partners with Hungry Hearts Feeding Ministry to teach community cooking class
Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County
Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County
Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County
Grass fire rekindles, spreads in northwest Comanche County
First Alert Forecast 5:30 p.m.
7News First Alert Weather: Above-average weather over next few days as next chance of rain is almost within reach