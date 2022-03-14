Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Dad faces gun charge after boy accidentally shot, killed mom

A young mother was killed Saturday after she was accidentally shot by a toddler playing with a gun in the family car. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By DON BABWIN
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CDT|Updated: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) — Police say the father of a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot his mother to death in a Chicago suburb is facing a misdemeanor gun charge.

Dolton Police Chief Robert Collins said Monday evening that 23-year-old Romell Watson will be charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

Collins says police are confident that the boy fired the weapon but that the gun was the father’s responsibility.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the community of Dolton, just south of Chicago.

Collins says the boy was sitting in a car seat in the back seat of the car when he somehow found a gun and began playing with it.

He says his parents did not know he had the weapon before it fired, striking 22-year-old Daejah Bennett in the neck.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report from the Comanche County Sheriff's Office, a fire that broke...
Gender reveal party may have sparked Comanche County fire
David Beckner has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.
Man charged in NW Bell Ave. homicide
Police arrest Giorgio Henderson in Lawton.
Lawton man arrested after traffic stop, narcotics found at home
Aaron Koomsa, Jr.
UPDATE: Suspect in Summit Ave. homicide charged
Mark Richardson has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in Stephens County for fentanyl overdose

Latest News

A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, March 16th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 16th
Prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and Czech Republic are to meet Zelensky in Kyiv.
Ukraine leader Zelenskyy tells US Congress, ‘We need you right now’
An elderly lady is assisted while crossing the Irpin river, under a bridge that was destroyed...
Council of Europe expels Russia from human rights body
More Russian attacks on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, saw shells hit several residential...
Russia says Ukraine talks progressing as onslaught continues
Video shows a California man dying in police custody while being restrained to do a...
GRAPHIC: California man dies in police custody while restrained to draw blood