Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Representative Daniel Pae gives details on proposed bill

By Kevin Haggenmiller
Published: Mar. 14, 2022 at 6:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Representative Daniel Pae gave details on proposed bill he co-authored to help bring relief to victims of PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, depression and more.

The bill, House Bill 3414 would allow universities, institutions of higher education and research facilities in Oklahoma to conduct clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocin, which is found in certain mushrooms, for those dealing with mental health issues.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to an incident report from the Comanche County Sheriff's Office, a fire that broke...
Gender reveal party may have sparked Comanche County fire
David Beckner has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.
Man charged in NW Bell Ave. homicide
Police arrest Giorgio Henderson in Lawton.
Lawton man arrested after traffic stop, narcotics found at home
Aaron Koomsa, Jr.
UPDATE: Suspect in Summit Ave. homicide charged
Mark Richardson has been charged with first-degree murder.
Man charged with murder in Stephens County for fentanyl overdose

Latest News

A look at what’s making headlines in Texoma on Wednesday, March 16th
Texoma Sunrise Headlines: March 16th
Critical fire danger in place this afternoon
First Alert Forecast: Warm, Sunny and Breezy Today | 3/16AM
The Legislative and Celebrity Showmanship Expo brings communities together.
Legislative Showmanship Expo brings state, community members together
Kendra Horn announces run for Oklahoma U.S. Senate.
Kendra Horn announces U.S. Senate seat candidacy
Education leaders in Oklahoma continue to struggle with teacher shortages.
Despite efforts, Oklahoma teacher shortage remains