Representative Daniel Pae gives details on proposed bill

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Representative Daniel Pae gave details on proposed bill he co-authored to help bring relief to victims of PTSD, traumatic brain injuries, depression and more.

The bill, House Bill 3414 would allow universities, institutions of higher education and research facilities in Oklahoma to conduct clinical trials on psilocybin and psilocin, which is found in certain mushrooms, for those dealing with mental health issues.

