Suspect arrested, accused of hitting officer, spitting on medical personnel in Lawton

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man is facing charges after he allegedly spit on a police officer and medical personnel in Lawton.

Andrew Garcia-Pena is facing several charges including assault and battery on a police officer and assault and battery on a medical provider.

According to court documents, police were called out on March 10 to a man standing at the center median of NE Rogers Lane and I-44.

When an officer spoke with the man, identified as Garcia-Pena, who they said smelled heavily of alcohol, had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet.

He was arrested for public intoxication, and on the way to a hospital to be checked out, police said he broke off the handle of the police cruiser he was in.

After being released from the hospital, police said he kicked out the back window of the cruiser he was in and then jumped out.

Medical personnel responded to the scene, where investigators said Garcia-Pena then spit on them and an officer before he was taken back to a hospital to be checked out due to injuries he sustained while jumping out of the cruiser.

An officer who then took him to the Lawton City Jail said Garcia-Pena headbutted him in the chest when he went to pick him up.

According to court documents, Garcia-Pena was taken to the jail in an ambulance so he couldn’t kick out another police cruiser’s window.

His bond has been set at $30,000.

A preliminary hearing conference has been set for May 16.

