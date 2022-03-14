Tillman County placed under burn ban

TILLMAN COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Tillman County has been placed under a burn ban.

The decision was announced Monday by the Tillman County Sheriff’s Department on Facebook after a decision was made by county commissioners.

On Monday, the Comanche County commissioners also extended the county’s burn ban to continue for one more week.

You can find a full list of counties currently under burn bans in Oklahoma here.

