Veterans Expressions Workshops kick off this week

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A new series of theatre workshops, which focuses on supporting veterans and their families, begins at 5:30 p.m. Monday night at McMahon Memorial Auditorium.

The workshops are aimed at connecting veterans and their family members by sharing stories through the performing arts.

This is the first time they have held the workshops, which will feature a final performance at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 19.

Veterans Expressions Workshops is a collaboration with Lawton Community Theatre, McMahon Auditorium Authority and City of Lawton.

Cameron University’s Students of American and Fort Sill MWR are assisting in the workshop productions with Oklahoma Arts Council funding the events.

Information to order tickets, register and find workshop schedules can be found here.

