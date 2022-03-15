7News First Alert Weather: One more day of sunny and warm weather before cold front passage on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) -

The past couple or so nights have seen some breezy winds, but tonight will actually see them calm down out of the southeast at around 5 mph. Clear skies as temperatures once again cool down to the upper 30s and low 40s.

A high pressure system off to the west will aid in brining back breezy southerly winds tomorrow at 10-20 mph. This combined with tons of sunshine and really dry air will lead to near-critical fire weather conditions for most of Texoma, especially our western counties. Temperatures will rise into the low 80s for most of our area in the afternoon, nearly 15° above average for this time of year.

An upper level & surface low pressure system and trough will will track across the Southern Plains on Thursday. Most models are in general agreement, but there is still some slight discrepancies depending on the track of the surface low, which ultimately will influence who here in Texoma sees rain. While a majority of the models are suggesting it moving far south enough that portions of Southwest Oklahoma could see showers and storms, if it moves north of our area, nearly all of Texoma could miss out on seeing any rain, with only areas near I-40 seeing precipitation. Future rainfall totals haven’t improved, still staying below an inch for places that do see rain here in Texoma. Regardless, it seems that far western counties in both Southwest Oklahoma and Northwest Texas will unfortunately see little-to-no rainfall on Thursday.

A cold front will move through during the afternoon on Thursday, allowing for possible thunderstorms to fire up behind it in parts of Southwest Oklahoma and eastern counties. Winds will shift from out of the south to out of the north at 15-25 mph. Temperatures won’t fall that much on Thursday, only getting down to the mid/upper 70s as the cool air won’t settle in until the overnight hours. Rain chances will move off to the east by the early morning hours on Friday, where the greatest chance for strong-to-severe weather and rain coverage will be east of I-35.

Temperatures on Friday will fall into the low/mid 60s as mostly sunny skies return just in time for the weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be really enjoyable with temperatures in the 70s due to an overhead high-pressure system. A deep trough system and cold front will move in from the west on Monday of next week, bringing potentially substantial and widespread rain.

