Altus teen, Georgia woman hurt in Jackson County wreck

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is in critical condition, and another is hurt, after an early-morning.

The crash occurred Tuesday just outside Altus.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, this wreck happened a quarter mile north of South County Road 206, and East County Road 165 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

OHP reported two cars collided, sending one woman, Cassandra Pettigrew of Georgia, and a 17-year-old girl from Altus to the hospital.

Pettigrew was flown to OU Medical through Air-Evac, and at last check she is still in critical condition.

The juvenile was admitted in fair condition with minor injuries.

