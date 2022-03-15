Altus teen, Georgia woman hurt in Jackson County wreck
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is in critical condition, and another is hurt, after an early-morning.
The crash occurred Tuesday just outside Altus.
According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, this wreck happened a quarter mile north of South County Road 206, and East County Road 165 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.
OHP reported two cars collided, sending one woman, Cassandra Pettigrew of Georgia, and a 17-year-old girl from Altus to the hospital.
Pettigrew was flown to OU Medical through Air-Evac, and at last check she is still in critical condition.
The juvenile was admitted in fair condition with minor injuries.
