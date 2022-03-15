Expert Connections
Pet of the Week
GrayTV Local | Connect, Shop, Buy
Click to email a news tip
Advertisement

Altus teen, Georgia woman hurt in Jackson County wreck

One woman is sent to OU Medical and one teen is injured after injury crash in Altus.
One woman is sent to OU Medical and one teen is injured after injury crash in Altus.(KSWO)
By Alex Rosa-Figueroa
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALTUS, Okla. (KSWO) - A woman is in critical condition, and another is hurt, after an early-morning.

The crash occurred Tuesday just outside Altus.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, this wreck happened a quarter mile north of South County Road 206, and East County Road 165 just before 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

OHP reported two cars collided, sending one woman, Cassandra Pettigrew of Georgia, and a 17-year-old girl from Altus to the hospital.

Pettigrew was flown to OU Medical through Air-Evac, and at last check she is still in critical condition.

The juvenile was admitted in fair condition with minor injuries.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

18-year-old Johnny Sapcut of Elgin was arrested for a murder that took place in Indian County.
Sapcut indicted in federal court for Comanche County murder
Jalen Parker receives sentence in Lawton murder case.
Man convicted of murder is sentenced
There was a fatal crash involving The University of the Southwest men’s and women’s golf team...
6 students and coach among 9 killed in college golf team van crash in Texas
David Beckner has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.
Man charged in NW Bell Ave. homicide
Fire crews were called out to a large fire Wednesday afternoon that involved at least one...
UPDATE: Multiple fires reported across southwest Oklahoma