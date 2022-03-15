Expert Connections
Bill to change district court funding passes Senate

By Alex Knapp
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 9:26 AM CDT
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KSWO) - At the Oklahoma Capitol, the Senate has passed a bill that would change funding for district courts away from fees, to funding appropriated by the legislature.

Senate Bill 1458 would eliminate certain fines and fees charged when someone is convicted.

According to the bill’s author, the current system prevents people convicted of a crime from turning their lives around, by leading to new warrants when they can’t pay the fees.

The bill now moves to the House for consideration.

