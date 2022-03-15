Crews called out to grass fire near Geronimo

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Several fire crews were called out Tuesday afternoon to a large grass fire near Geronimo.

The fire was reported at the intersection of SE Devine Road and SE New Hope Road.

According to Comanche County Emergency Management, it has impacted several abandoned buildings and vehicles.

Our photographer at the scene said the fire was contained, but would likely continue to burn for a while.

Officials are asking people to avoid the area due to heavy black smoke.

Copyright 2022 KSWO. All rights reserved.