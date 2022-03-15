First Alert Forecast: Mostly sunny skies with seasonable highs | 3/15AM

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - With the upper-level low exiting to our east, high pressure sliding in from the west, this will create a tight pressure gradient all day long or to put it simply, it’ll be a bit windy today! Wind gusts will stay in the 20s with sustained winds out of the north at 10 to 15mph. Despite the north winds and frontal passage yesterday, high temperatures this afternoon will rise into the upper 60s to low 70s with mostly sunny skies.

With high pressure in place and mostly sunny skies, high temperatures tomorrow afternoon will soar into the 80s area wide! Winds will be out of the south to southwest at 10 to 15mph. With dry vegetation, lack of rain, low relative humidity, south winds and warm temperatures this will foster near critical fire conditions across western Oklahoma and adjacent western north Texas. This does include much of our viewing area as elevated fire concerns could pose a threat as far east of I-35.

A surface low will move across the Southern Plains on Thursday. The exact track of this low pressure system will depend on who sees rain. One model is suggesting a northern track meaning the bulk of the precip will stay north of I-40. Another model is suggesting a more central track (closer to the Red River), so this means a higher chance for rain for NE counties. Unfortunately, whichever solution does play out, it looks like our western counties will see little to no precipitation from this system. Which is not something we want to hear because Hollis is showing 152 days or about 5 months of consecutive days with less than a quarter of an inch of rainfall!! A cold front is also expected to move south during the afternoon on Thursday. Before the cooler air arrives, high temperatures on Thursday afternoon will warm into the mid 70s. South to north winds at 15 to 25mph. With enough instability in place and lift from the cold front, there could be a few thunderstorms with this system. Higher threat for thunderstorms Thursday afternoon will be along and east of I-35. Severe storms for that area also not out of the question.

Following the cold front high temperatures on Friday will drop into the mid 60s with clearing skies. Winds will be breezy out of the north at 10 to 20mph. Anticipated wind gusts higher.

High pressure looks to settle in over the weekend with mostly sunny skies both days and temperatures in the 70s! This warm up will last through the early part of next week before another cold front (with rain chances and perhaps thunderstorms) moves in Monday night into Tuesday.

Have a good day! -LW

