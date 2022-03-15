Expert Connections
Gender reveal party may have sparked Comanche County fire

According to an incident report from the Comanche County Sheriff's Office, a fire that broke...
According to an incident report from the Comanche County Sheriff's Office, a fire that broke out over the weekend may have been sparked by a gender reveal party.
By Tyler Boydston
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A gender reveal party may be to blame for a large fire that broke out in Comanche County.

The fire first sparked Saturday and burned near NW Meers Porter Hill Road and NW Allison Road.

According to an incident report from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, a firefighter spoke with nearby homeowners over the weekend who said they were holding a gender reveal party when someone shot tannerite, sparking the initial fire.

The firefighter told deputies that another person interrupted their conversation and refused to cooperate.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal was called in afterward.

