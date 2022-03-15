Gender reveal party may have sparked Comanche County fire

COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - A gender reveal party may be to blame for a large fire that broke out in Comanche County.

The fire first sparked Saturday and burned near NW Meers Porter Hill Road and NW Allison Road.

According to an incident report from the Comanche County Sheriff’s Office, a firefighter spoke with nearby homeowners over the weekend who said they were holding a gender reveal party when someone shot tannerite, sparking the initial fire.

The firefighter told deputies that another person interrupted their conversation and refused to cooperate.

The Oklahoma State Fire Marshal was called in afterward.

