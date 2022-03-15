Man charged in NW Bell Ave. homicide

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man has been charged in connection to a death on SW Bell Ave. in Lawton.

David Beckner has been charged with first-degree manslaughter in the death of Jeffery McClung.

According to court documents, witnesses saw Beckner chasing after McClung down Bell Ave. before he caught up to him and a fight broke out.

They told investigators they then noticed McClung was hurt badly and bleeding, so they called police.

Beckner told investigators that someone tried to break into his home He said when he went outside, he saw McClung a few doors down under someone’s window, so he confronted him, but McClung took off.

Investigators said McClung was found in the road in the 500 block of NW Bell Ave., dead from a large laceration to his throat and torso.

Beckner’s bond has been set at $500,000, with a preliminary hearing conference set for April 26.

